Popular digital content creator Lasizwe Dambuza unveiled his new car, a Volvo EX30 electric vehicle (EV), but it was his brother Lungile Mcunu’s butt which stole the show.
We all know Lasizwe is always causing a stir on the internet with everything he does.
But for once, his brother stole his thunder with his booty pose looking extra enhanced as though he underwent the popular Brazilian butt lift surgery.
Although Dambuza’s followers congratulated him for the car, much of the attention was stuck on his brother’s pose, in one of the pictures.
Lasizwe and Mchunu are always pranking each other and making jokes of each other.
Mcunu, however, wasn't too pleased with his BBL looking booty.
The YouTuber’s post unveiling the slick EV was filled with “congratulatory” messages from his media friends and his followers.
In March, Dambuza made headlines when he put his Range Rover up for sale.
“Goodbye Black Rover, sthandwa sam [my love]. You have been such an absolute pleasure to drive in, cry in, celebrate in, and feel safe in,” he wrote at the time.
Many of his followers were happy to see that Lasizwe has bounced back.
His bounce back is thanks to his partnership with Volvo South Africa, which he seems to have fully disclosed to his followers.
The Volvo EX30 was launched in South Africa in February and Lasizwe attended the launch along with other Volvo ambassadors such as Thapelo Mokoena, Jessica Nkosi and Tshepi Vundla.
With prices starting at R775,900 and topping out at R995,900, the new Volvo EX30 is the third most affordable EV in South Africa.
IOL Entertainment