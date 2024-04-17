Popular digital content creator Lasizwe Dambuza unveiled his new car, a Volvo EX30 electric vehicle (EV), but it was his brother Lungile Mcunu’s butt which stole the show. We all know Lasizwe is always causing a stir on the internet with everything he does.

But for once, his brother stole his thunder with his booty pose looking extra enhanced as though he underwent the popular Brazilian butt lift surgery. Although Dambuza’s followers congratulated him for the car, much of the attention was stuck on his brother’s pose, in one of the pictures. Lasizwe’s new car, the Volvo EX30 cloud blue exterior.

Lasizwe and Mchunu are always pranking each other and making jokes of each other. Mcunu, however, wasn't too pleased with his BBL looking booty. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lasizwe (@lasizwe) The YouTuber’s post unveiling the slick EV was filled with “congratulatory” messages from his media friends and his followers.

In March, Dambuza made headlines when he put his Range Rover up for sale. “Goodbye Black Rover, sthandwa sam [my love]. You have been such an absolute pleasure to drive in, cry in, celebrate in, and feel safe in,” he wrote at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lasizwe (@lasizwe) Many of his followers were happy to see that Lasizwe has bounced back.