LOOK: Jessica Nkosi, Thapelo Mokoena, K.O and more Mzansi stars step out for Volvo EX30 launch

Who knew a car launch could be an interesting night out, in Jozi. Well it’s certainly not just any car, it's the all new innovative electric Volvo South Africa EX30.
Thriving Victoria Yards venue, in Joburg was the chosen location to unveil the sleek fully electric vehicle(EVs) in front of Mzansi’s who’s who.
Volvo ambassadors Jessica Nkosi and Thapelo Mokoena were in attendance, along with influencers such as Lasizwe Dambuza, Tshepi Vundla and Thea Booysen.
High fashion was the order of the day for those who managed to snag an invite to the exclusive launch.
The guest list included award-winning rapper K.O, music executive JR Bogopa, top wedding and event planner Precious Thamanga Mazibuko and comedian Nina Hastie.
Mokoena’s ‘Fatal Seduction’ co-star Prince Grootboom was also in attendance with his ‘1802: Love Defies Time’ co-star Banele Plaatjies. The Hela Media-produced romantic series recently wrapped up shooting.
Designers to Mzansi’s famous faces Mzukisi Mbane of Imprint also attended and Imprint designs were spotted on celebrities such as Lerato Sengadi - who is currently starring on reality show ‘Widows Unveiled’.
“I don’t really feel anxious, I can’t be anxious about the truth and my truth. I’m excited for people to see that being a widow is not a disease.”
Sengadi was in high spirits and excited for people to watch the show currently streaming on Showmax.
Reality TV star Londie London was also present in a green suit and kept preaching out how the fake news kept her away from the scene.
The singer says there’s no truth to police confiscating a hijacked BMW 330i believed to have been driven by her.
Now that she’s not dating, she’s focusing on working on music, and only time will tell who these collaborators are that she teased.
Guests were welcomed with Litchi Samba cocktails and given a bouquet of microgreens to symbolise the event’s overarching “Small Yet Mighty” theme.
Meanwhile, fashion illustrator Anri Botha captured the high fashion and true essence of the night by producing personalised sketches of the celebrity guests.
DJs Zane Gulston and Killamo kept the hits spinning and Murumba Pitch had many singing along, as guests got to experience the sharply styled EX30 and it was a content heaven.
Influencers such as Lisa Madibe, Thandolwethu Tsekiso and Nomvelo Makhanya struck their best poses outside and in the car.
Formalities were kept to a minimum as the event was about the EX30 which Greg Maruszewski, Volvo Car SA Managing Director believes will be one of their best-selling models.
IOL Entertainment