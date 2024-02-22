LOOK: Jessica Nkosi, Thapelo Mokoena, K.O and more Mzansi stars step out for Volvo EX30 launch

Who knew a car launch could be an interesting night out, in Jozi. Well it’s certainly not just any car, it's the all new innovative electric Volvo South Africa EX30. Thriving Victoria Yards venue, in Joburg was the chosen location to unveil the sleek fully electric vehicle(EVs) in front of Mzansi’s who’s who.

Sengadi was in high spirits and excited for people to watch the show currently streaming on Showmax. Designers to Mzansi’s famous faces Mzukisi Mbane and reality TV star Lerato Sengadi. Picture: Supplied Reality TV star Londie London was also present in a green suit and kept preaching out how the fake news kept her away from the scene. The singer says there’s no truth to police confiscating a hijacked BMW 330i believed to have been driven by her.

Now that she’s not dating, she’s focusing on working on music, and only time will tell who these collaborators are that she teased. Guests were welcomed with Litchi Samba cocktails and given a bouquet of microgreens to symbolise the event’s overarching “Small Yet Mighty” theme. Rapper and entrepreneur K.O and influencer and actress Nomvelo Makhanya. Picture: Supplied Meanwhile, fashion illustrator Anri Botha captured the high fashion and true essence of the night by producing personalised sketches of the celebrity guests.