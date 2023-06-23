Cici announces upcoming collaboration with DJ Zinhle as ‘Hamba Juba’ continues to top charts

Multitalented actress and singer-songwriter Cici took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to share that she is working with popular DJ and entrepreneur DJ Zinhle and that the two would be releasing “something epic” soon. Her post included a couple of images in studio with Zinhle and her husband, former Black Motion member Murdah Bongz.

“Dropping something Epic soon with @djzinhle,” Cici said on the social media platform. Zinhle also shared several images on her own page which she captioned, “Thula”, which is presumably the name of the upcoming single. She also took to her Instagram stories to share an image of them standing together watching the sunset. “Thank you for watching the sunset with me and for the prayer,” she said.

The comments to Cici's post were filled with fan-love. "When Jesus says yes nobody can say no." Another added: "Can't wait, just the thought nje giving me goosebumps." There were also a host of celebrities showing their support. "Siphesihle" star Thabsie also couldn't contain her excitement: "Please! I'm ready."

Cici’s riding the wave of her collaboration with Lady Amar, JL SA and Murumba Pitch, titled “Hamba Juba”. The song has been on top of the official Radio Monitor Chart for several weeks. Radio Monitor is a system that measures plays and impressions across all radio stations. The song has also been in and around the top three spots on RISA’s The Official South African Charts on the Local Top 100 and International Top 200 charts for the past few months.