Lady Amar, Cici, Murumba Pitch and JL SA's collaboration, ‘Hamba Juba’, continues to top the radio charts

Award-winning DJ, Lady Amar’s (Thando Duma) collaborative smash hit track “Hamba Juba” continues to top the music charts across the country. This is the 29-year-old DJ and businesswoman's second single. The banger features vocal duo Murumba Pitch, made up of Emmanuel Mathye and Khathutshelo Mangolo and award-winning musician Cici (Busisiwe Thwala) along with JL SA (Jackson Motla).

Since "Hamba Juba" was released the song has been a firm fan favourite, accumulating impressive streaming numbers and getting fans singing along to the lyrics. The smash hit recently landed the number one spot on the official Radio Monitor South Africa radio charts, "with 133 spins and 24.6 million impacts". The song has already achieved platinum status, topping charts on several platforms and has been trending on social media. The president of Botswana was also seen jamming along to the song at the Forbes Under 30 Summit event.

The visuals to the song on YouTube have reached 1.7 million views, and counting in just three weeks. Lady Amar's famous sister presenter and actress Ntando Duma produced the music video. Speaking to City Press about the collaboration, Lady Amar shared: "I knew that when there is Murumba and Cici in one's song, it will be a banger, but I did not expect it to be this huge. "It is topping the charts every other day. It has been on top from the day we released it till this day, I am just like 'what is happening?' I get scared every day about this song."

Speaking to IOL Entertainment, Cici compared the success of “Hamba Juba” to getting pregnant unexpectedly, in that, even though you want a child, you are not sure until the child arrives and you realise it’s the best thing ever. She said: “It’s really a blessing from God and that’s how I feel about ‘Hamba Juba’. I don’t think I could have imagined it greater than what it is now, it has surpassed all my expectations. “Everyday I literally, since the song dropped, I am like yho yho. My data bundles for yho are done, they are completely depleted.