JR and Tshepi Vundla share their love story

It’s still the month of love, and it always melts our hearts to see young couples thriving. Social media influencer Tshepi Vundla, who recently married (customarily) her lifelong partner Thabo “JR” Bogopa, took to Instagram to share their love story.

The couple with two children spoke about who said “I love you” first and debated about who’s the most romantic between them, and Mrs Bogopa was in the lead. The pair are the epitome of doing what’s best for you at the right time, because for so long, people have been pressuring them to get married, even doubting JR’s intentions with Vundla, but they kept their cool because they knew how they planned their lives. After successful lobola negotiations in December, they hosted ulamkelo lomkhwenyana (a traditional ceremony to welcome JR as the groom and son-in-law to the Vundlas).

Judging from JR’s heartfelt Instagram post, the Vundlas welcomed him and his family with open arms. “The day we started our celebrations of love in the presence of our loved ones. Thank you aboRadebe for allowing the Bogopas into your family with open arms. Thank you maRadebe for accepting my advances and proposal to start this next chapter of our life together. Here’s to many more years together,” wrote the music producer. View this post on Instagram A post shared by JR BOGOPA (@jrafrika) Hosted by Nono Events in Bryanston, the Bogopas donned umbhaco (Xhosa traditional attire) by Asanda Madyibi. The bride’s family (mother, sister and niece) were dressed by UyiNqaba Designs.