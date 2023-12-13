Late songstress Zahara’s memorial details announced

Bulelwa Mkutukana, popularly known as Zahara, died on Monday night, with her death being confirmed by Sports, Arts and Culture minister Zizi Kodwa. The singer was admitted to hospital in early November after complaining about physical pain.

On Tuesday afternoon her family confirmed the 36-year-old had passed away on Monday “surrounded by family and loved ones.” Kodwa has now once again been among the first few to share credible information about the songstress’ memorial. Taking to his official platforms, a poster was shared revealing her memory would be celebrated at Rhema Bible Church on Thursday.

A lot of attention has been on the ex-TS Records boss following Zahara’s passing. While Zahara and TS Records made history, the songstress alleged they owed her millions of royalties, which they have denied. The government which is providing support to Zahara’s family, has created curiosity around what kind of funeral she will have. At times, special official funerals are declared by the president for “persons of extraordinary credentials” and “distinguished persons”. The levels vary, be it state or provincial funerals.