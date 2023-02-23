Lerato Kganyago admits hubby made V-Day ‘really special’ with a private performance by Kenny Lattimore

Metro FM DJ and entrepreneur Lerato Kganyago was adamant in the days leading up to Valentine’s Day that she would be sitting the big day of love out. Well, it turns out that Kganyago and her businessman husband, Thami Ndlela, did celebrate Valentine’s Day in the US as some social media users had predicted.

Story continues below Advertisement

Kganyago’s husband has a reputation for pulling out all the stops when it comes to celebrations for his leading lady. Hard to forget him booking out FNB Stadium for a dinner for two, with a performance from award-winning Zonke. So there is always interest in what he will do next. Kganyago, however, was not there for the curiosity and blocked people who asked her about her plans during an Instagram Live.

Now, that the dust has settled, the DJ is opening up to her followers and has shared that she received a special performance from Grammy Award-nominated artist Kenny Lattimore. Kganyago first shared on Sunday a picture of a trail of red roses and wrote on her Instagram Stories: “Thank you @kennylattimore for making my V.Day really special. Till we meet again.” Lerato Kganyago reveals that she did have a grand Valentine’s Day celebration after all. Picture: Instagram Stories screenshot She has now treated her followers to a snippet of the private performance by Lattimore of his classic “For You”. In the video clip, posted on her Instagram Stories, Kganyago is heard thanking the musician and saying she is overwhelmed.

Story continues below Advertisement