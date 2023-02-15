No grand Valentine’s Day celebrations for Lerato Kganyago: ‘Love language is not only about public gestures’

Metro FM DJ and entrepreneur Lerato Kganyago has garnered a reputation for being spoiled with over-the-top celebrations by her husband businessman Thami Ndlela. In 2021, he booked out the entire Soccer City Stadium and got award-winning artist Zonke to give them a private performance during their dinner.

Last year’s celebrations included the ribbon cutting of a luxury boutique hotel and spa named @12onhillel with a restaurant named Amour. So, of course, all eyes were on Kganyago this Valentine’s Day to see what surprise Ndlela would be pulling for his leading lady. However, a few days before Valentine’s Day, Kganyago revealed that her fans shouldn’t expect anything from her on the big day of love.

“I’m being very honest, please don’t expect anything over here. “Carry on with your lives lol,” she tweeted. Currently in the United States, Kganyago has maintained that there are no big celebrations and even blocked people who asked her what the plans were during an Instagram LIVE, before Valentine’s Day.

Now that the excitement of February 14 has died down, Kganyago shared a special message with her followers about love languages. “Love language is not only about public gestures but the warmth and butterflies you feel inside. Hope you are cherishing this special time with the ones you love,” she wrote on her Instagram stories. Lerato Kganyago shares some words of wise on love languages. Pictures: Instagram stories screenshot She may have taken a different approach to the day but some fans waited for her post her celebrations and were disappointed when they saw no grand celebration post.

@NothileMaZondi tweeted: “The way everyone is so excited for Lerato Kganyago’s Valentine’s Day, I feel like she’ll probably disappoint y’all and not post anything.” The way everyone is so excited for Lerato Kganyago’s Valentines Day, I feel like she’ll probably disappoint y’all and not post anything. — MaZondie🤍 (@NothileMaZondi) February 13, 2023 @KaraboTony said: “Not Lerato Kganyago making us wait...No we as a Country must take Valentine’s Day away from her...She can't keep up mos.” Not Lerato Kganyago making us wait...



No we as a Country must take Valentines Day away from her...

She can't keep up mos — Tony_Gorgeous (@KaraboTony) February 14, 2023 @Miss_Hlu said: “Lerato Kganyago is in America I bet her husband bought her a house in the states as a Valentine’s Day gift.”