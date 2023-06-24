LOOK: Inside Zakes Bantwini’s star-studded 40 something celebration

Grammy award-winning musician and record executive Zakes Bantwini celebrated his 40 something birthday with a star-studded celebration, only fitting of his stature. Bantwini’s guest list included some of the entertainment industry’s key figures, the individuals who make things happen, filling up Mercedes Benz Sandton, which was turned into the perfect party spot.

Mzansi A-listers Nadia Nakai, Yanga Chief, Shekhinah, Boity Thulo, Nomcebo Zikode, Zingah, Anele Zondo, Theo Kgosinwe, Sthandiwe and Tony Kgoroge and Tbo Touch were spotted at the gathering. Even Minnie Dlamini’s TV producer ex-husband Quinton Jones was spotted. Nadia Nakai and Nandi Madida at Zakes Bantwini’s 40 something celebration. Picture: Supplied Tbo Touch at Zakes Bantwini’s 40 something celebration. Picture: Supplied Quinton Jones at Zakes Bantwini’s 40 something celebration. Picture: Supplied Tony and Standiwe Kgoroge at Zakes Bantwini’s 40 something celebration. Picture: Supplied A guest list is never complete without a few dignitaries and Minister of Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa turned up in his faux fur coat.

Bantwini delivered a message to Kodwa about South Africa’s future ahead of next year’s highly anticipated elections. Zizi Kodwa and Zakes Bantwini at Zakes Bantwini’s 40 something celebration. Picture: Supplied “You have our support, we know you just assumed the position of Arts and Culture. We believe that arts, sports and culture is the only answer to bring people together. Social cohesion, social changes happens with music, sports and arts.” Aside from the political talk, Bantwini celebrated turning a year older by expressing his plans for more unity and collaborations in the industry.