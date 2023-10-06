LOOK: Kairo Forbes slays BET Hip Hop Awards red carpet

Late rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes since his death has been receiving his flowers, locally and internationally for his legacy. From the Metro FM awards, Joburg Day, DStv Content Creator Awards and now at the BET Hip Hop Awards.

The multi-award-winning rapper was murdered on February 10. His family, his mom Lynn and father Tony, along with Kairo his daughter, have been collecting the accolades on his behalf. The Forbes family recently headed out of the country to Atlanta to accept his prestigious Global Visionary Award, at the BET Hip Hop Awards. The award recognises his profound impact on the global hip hop landscape. On the red carpet, young Kairo shined bright like the star and owning it - just like her father did.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kairo Forbes World 🇿🇦 (@kairo.forbes) A video posted on Kairo’s Instagram account showed her strutting her stuff for the paparazzi as she posed with the award.

Accepting the award on his behalf during a pre-recorded speech, AKA’s family stated, "This is a bittersweet moment for us as a family. “Kiernan lived for music and gave his all to creating a legacy that has outlived him. Thank you BET for bestowing such a rightful honour to Kiernan. “He would have accepted this award with pride. We are humbled to receive and acknowledge this honour on his behalf, especially for Kairo, who gets to witness her father’s legacy live on."

Monde Twala, Senior Vice President & GM Paramount Africa & Lead BET International, commented on the significance of the award and AKA’s unparalleled vision and contributions to hip hop, saying, "Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes was not just a music icon, he was a visionary. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lynn Forbes (@lynnforbesza)