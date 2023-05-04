LOOK: Shahan Ramkissoon is back on eNCA with ‘The Last Word’

Award-winning media personality and hard-hitting journalist, Shahan Ramkissoon, is getting back in front of the camera to host “The Last Word”. “The Last Word”, which premières tonight on eNCA at 8pm, will put SA politicians, changemakers, newsmakers and celebrities in the hot seat for uncensored and frank discussions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shahanramkissoon (@shahanramkissoon) Ramkissoon said: “I’ll also be brutally honest with my opinions about what’s happening in our country and the world so you can expect to see ‘spicy Shahan’ often. We’ll end off the show with a comedian joining me to provide comedic commentary/satire on the week’s top stories.” The show will also air on Fridays at 8pm on eNCA as well as on Thursdays at 10.30pm and Sundays after the 8pm movie on e.tv. Ramkissoon, who also wears the hat of executive producer on the show, aims to break the norm in South Africa.

“I hope the audience enjoys the alternative I’ll be bringing. Being an executive producer allows me to be me and take things to a different level. I’m excited to produce shows that will get people thinking and laughing,” he said. Shahan Ramkissoon’s new show, ‘The Last Word’ will air on Thursday and Fridays at 8pm on eNCA and on e.tv on Thursdays at 10.30pm and Sundays after the 8pm movie Picture: Supplied. In the first episode, which airs on Thursday, April 4, Ramkissoon dives straight into a case that’s left the entire country with dropped jaws since earlier this year. “We’re starting with someone who was used by Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana. We’ll be delving into their underworld and how they duped people into believing their elaborate lies. The other guests are top secret for now – don’t want to give away too much. (wink),” he said.

Ramkissoon’s hope for the show is for people to watch and shout “yesssss, that’s what we want them to answer!” “Also, to have them laugh about the silly things that go on in our country. The show will offer sass, unfiltered interviews and fun.” Asked if he missed being away from live TV, he responded: “No”.

“I enjoyed the break away from the drama of our questionable politicians. I’ve been and still am focusing on my businesses, ‘Feel SA’ and ‘Lenyora Gin’. Both are still successfully operating as I take on this new role with eMedia.” Aside from the new show, Ramkissoon also recently started a vodcast, ‘The First Draft’, which is available on Spotify. Despite having many projects on the go, Ramkissoon is eager to take on the challenge of a new show.