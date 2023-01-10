LOOK: Trevor Noah doppleganger in Kenya

It’s true when they say everyone has a lookalike and Trevor Noah has found his. A young woman who goes by @__pikachoo_ on Twitter posted a picture of his son, and he bears a striking resemblance to Noah.

Mini me pic.twitter.com/2kTOoKpgEa — wabei✨ (@__pikachoo_) January 6, 2023 As expected, Africans filled her comments section with hilarious responses, saying that child must be the grandson of Patricia. “Even without a positive DNA test, a judge would surely rule @Trevornoah this child's legal father and get you some child support checks. Let's scheme Chica!” commented @LoveOrchid12. Another Twitter user, @Wesley_1105, said: “He looks like Trevor Noah more than Trevor looks like himself.”

Others suggested that they might be related but the mother insisted that there is not even a chance of that. It’s just one of those lookalikes. This is not the first time we have a child that looks like a celebrity. In 2019, there was a 7-year-old girl who looked like Rihanna. The singer even posted her picture on Instagram.

The “Work” hitmaker wrote:“Almost dropped my phone. How?” The mother of the girl, Bria Baytops, told Inside Edition that she never noticed her daughter looks like Rihanna until people started pointing it out. “Honestly, I never noticed, it is always when people say something like, ‘She looks like Rihanna.’ When I have family over, and they see her they will be like, ‘Hey, little Rihanna! Hey, little RiRi!’ And she will respond back to them.”

