LOOK: Unathi Nkayi reveals her son’s face on social media after 18 years

Seasoned radio and TV host Unathi Nkayi has, for the time in 18 years, shared a photograph of her son without hiding his face. The former Kaya959 presenter posted a series of photos with her son, 18-year-old Sinako and his father, Nkayi’s ex-husband, radio veteran Thomas “Bad Boy T” Msengana.

While she paid a sweet tribute to her son, who turned 18 over the weekend, Nkayi also thanked her ex husband Thomas Msengana for being a good parent to him. “Nako Wam … Sitting here in front of me I can’t believe you’re 18,” expressed Nkayi. “Daddy and I did it. You’re happy. Beautiful. And ours. I love you up to God Nako.”

The Eastern Cape-born star opened up about her “four days in labour” also revealing that they “almost lost” their son but “God namanyange (and the ancestors) said ANEVA ngesizukulo sethu (not with ur grandson).” “The Festive Get-Together in The Life Artois” host shared a cute conversation between her and her Sinako about no longer hiding his face on social media. “Moms I’m 18 now. You don’t have to protect me anymore. I can protect myself. You don’t have to hide my face anymore,” shared Nkayi.

She said: “Thank you for making me grow up and have a purpose. Thank you for being who you are to Mboshla. Thank you for being a true testimony to Daddy’s and I’s love.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unathi.Africa (@unathi.co) The former power couple shocked fans when they announced their divorce in 2017 after eight years of marriage. The duo share two children, 18-year-old Sinako and 11 daughter, Imboyothando.

