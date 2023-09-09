Looking back at Toya Delazy’s relationship with her ‘woke’ grandfather Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi

London-based South African artist Toya Delazy, real name (Latoya Nontokozo Buthelezi), and her family are mourning the death of her grandfather - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder died at the age of 95. Buthelezi's death was confirmed in a statement released by his family.

Delazy, is among the Buthelezi grandchildren, who had a strong relationship with Buthelezi and his late wife Princess Irene. The ‘Love Is In The Air’ hitmaker in a previous interview with City Press, expressed that her grandfather was “woke” amid criticism she received for wearing ibheshu (traditional Zulu attire commonly worn by men) at a ceremony celebrating her grandfather’s 90th birthday. “My grandfather gives me hope that it is possible for tribalism to end. He is a 90-year-old man who is woke, understanding, who is not judgemental and accepted me for who I am.