Lorna Maseko brings a taste of Mzansi to her first pop-up in Los Angeles

Lorna Maseko, self-taught celebrity chef, media personality and author of ‘Celebrate with Lorna Maseko’ continues to make waves in the culinary world. Culinary fame came to Maseko when she made top six in “Celebrity Masterchef SA”; she has two Gourmand World Cookbook Awards and presents cooking show “Homegrown Tastes South Africa” on BBC Lifestyle.

Maseko is currently on cloud nine after hosting her first pop-up restaurant in Los Angeles, California where she showcased South African cuisine. On her menu, she served local favourites magwinya with achar and chicken, ginger beer, a good old classic seven colours and milk tart. The award-winning personality shared a series of pictures from the experience, which was attended by US R&B singer Omarion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorna Maseko (@lornamaseko) “The event was attended by colleagues and friends, new and old. It’s always been my goal and vision to take South African food to the world - what an amazing evening & incredible crowd of people to have in one room, definitely one for the books and a very proud moment!,” she wrote.

Her comment section was filled with South Africans beaming with pride over the retired ballerina’s latest achievement and wished her more success. Radio and TV personality, Zizo Beda wrote: “LORNA MASEKO!!!!!!! (Insert slow clap!👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽) Kubo sweetheart! Stay shining!!! Rooting for your every success!!! @lornamaseko.” Jasonvonberg said: “Congrats @lornamaseko amazing to see you doing your thang on the global stage ❤️”