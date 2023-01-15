MaBusi of ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ informed there won’t be any filming with her in S3

“The Real Housewives of Durban” cast member Mabusi Seme will not be returning for the reality show’s third season this February. Seme has been a friend of the cast since season one. Viewers were introduced to her as a friend of Nonku Williams, but she denied being her friend on several occasions. Mabusi then found friendship with Nonkanyiso Conco (LaConco).

LaConco is not returning for another season of the popular reality show as she is currently shooting Mzansi Magic show’s “Our Perfect Wedding”. Fans had begun to wonder where this left her beloved Mge. Seme has now confirmed in a media statement released on her Instagram account that she will not be returning to the fan favourite reality show. In her statement, Mabusi said that producers had confirmed that there would be no scenes with her this season.

“Let It Rain Films’ informed me that ”it doesn’t look like there will be any filming with you in S3,“ read the statement. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sibahle Ngcobo curates Pears Comms (@pearscommunications) Seme shared that there were no issues between her and the production house, and they had thanked her for her time on the show. “I wish the ladies (old and new) a splendid season 3. I cannot wait to view it from the other side, along with my supportive, loyal followers that I gained in season 1 and season 2! It’s truly going to be fun!!!”

