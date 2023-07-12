Mafikizolo star Nhlanhla Mafu reveals heartbreaking battle with hearing loss

Mafikizolo music star Nhlanhla Mafu recently took to social media to unveil a deeply personal battle she had been fighting in silence. In an emotional video shared with her followers, Mafu opened up about her journey of losing her ability to hear and the struggles she faced along the way.

For far too long, Mafu silently endured the challenges that accompanied her diminishing hearing. Overwhelmed by embarrassment, she hesitated to confide in anyone about her hidden struggle. “For me, at some point in my life, I felt embarrassed when I had to do interviews and I’m with my partner Theo and he has to always repeat the questions,” Nhlanhla Mafu disclosed. The toll of her hearing impairment even extended to her social interactions.

Mafu revealed instances of laughing along without truly understanding the cause or nodding in agreement to conversations she couldn't fully grasp. The weight of her silence became unbearable.