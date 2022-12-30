Mampintsha’s memorial was a celebration of his love for music and dance

eThekwini Community Church in Durban turned into a party venue for the memorial service of musician and record producer Mandla “Mampintsha“ Maphumulo .

His memorial service on Thursday, December 29, was MC’d by radio legend Linda Sibiya. It was attended by several stars such as the last surviving member of Big Nuz, Mzi “Danger” Tshomela, DJ Tira, Dladla Mshunqisi, Tzozo, Thinah Zungu, DJ Sox and Bha.

After all the formalities of the memorial were concluded, friends and family of the late member of award-winning group Big Nuz, blasted all his hits and danced the afternoon away.

Video clips of attendees dancing away and celebrating the late musician through dance and music have been trending online. Attendees even counted down into the new year as they partied away.