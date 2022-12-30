Mampintsha’s memorial was a celebration of his love for music and dance

eThekwini Community Church in Durban turned into a party venue for the memorial service of musician and record producer Mandla “Mampintsha“ Maphumulo.
Mampintsha died on Saturday, December 24, after suffering a stroke.
His memorial service on Thursday, December 29, was MC’d by radio legend Linda Sibiya. It was attended by several stars such as the last surviving member of Big Nuz, Mzi “Danger” Tshomela, DJ Tira, Dladla Mshunqisi, Tzozo, Thinah Zungu, DJ Sox and Bha.
After all the formalities of the memorial were concluded, friends and family of the late member of award-winning group Big Nuz, blasted all his hits and danced the afternoon away.
RIP Shimora #MampintshaMemorial
Video clips of attendees dancing away and celebrating the late musician through dance and music have been trending online. Attendees even counted down into the new year as they partied away.
Durban just went to 2023 without us.
A clip of Mampintsha’s widow Babes Wodumo (Bongekile Simelane) and their son Sponge dancing to his latest song “Ngeke” has also been seen online, the clip had many people weighing in, saying it was good to see the star celebrating her husband.
REALLLLL
The memorial service may have turned out to be quite the party but before all the grooving took place there was some drama in the building.
Mampintsha’s mother Zama Gumede arrived late, seemingly limping as she was held by two relatives as she made her way to her seat. She was visibly emotional and attendees couldn’t help but miss the tension between the two families.
According to a report by Daily Sun, Gumede arrived late due to a transport issue. Vehicles that were meant to pick her up in KwaMashu along with Mampintsha cousins arrived late.