Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Maps Maponyane gives Akin Omotoso his flowers following 'Courting Anathi' premiere

Akin Omotoso and Maps Maponyane. Picture: Instagram

Published 2h ago

Share

The multi-talented Maps Maponyane has teamed up with legendary South African film director Akin Omostosa to release his first directorial film, “Courting Anathi”.

Starring Bokang Phelane, Yonda Thomas, Farieda Metsileng and Connie Chiume, among others, the romantic comedy is a contemporary tale of a woman who wants to have it all – an amazing career, being a great mom and having a love that lasts a lifetime.

But her plans are derailed early in life when she gets knocked-up by her boyfriend.

The film is currently streaming on Viu Premium South Africa.

Proud of his accomplishment, Maponyane took to social media to make the announcement as well as give Omotoso his flowers.

More on this

He wrote: “We Made A Movie! 10 years ago, one of my favourite film directors @akinomotoso granted me a lead role in my first ever movie, and now we’ve made one together.

He continued by thanking Omotoso for the “love and guidance over the years”.

“Thank you for all the love and guidance over the years coach. You did it again, everyone that came to the premiere had nothing but love for this baby that’s taken some time to birth. Here’s to making more magic as a team. 🎞️

“‘Courting Anathi’ is a @viusouthafrica original and streams exclusively on VIU from the 2nd of June - Please check it out🙌🏾 #CourtingAnathi #ExecutiveProducer.”

Reciprocating the love, Omotoso took to the comments to write: “I love you my brother ❤️ Thank you for all your support ❤️”, to which Maponyane replied: “I love you too brother ❤️❤️.”

Watch the trailer.

