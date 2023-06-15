Masechaba Khumalo to Andile Ncube: ‘We’ve come full circle since our earlier days’

Multi-award-winning radio & TV broadcaster Masechaba Khumalo took a moment to thank and appreciate fellow industry peer, Andile Ncube. The “Young, Famous & African” reality star who is also an award-winning TV and radio presenter, creator and musician had Khumalo in her feels after he produced an “epic” sports show for “SABC Sport”.

Being together took Khumalo down memory lane. Khumalo posted a picture of the two in studio which she called “a full circle moment”. In the caption she wrote: “Thank you to @andilencube for an epic show @sabc1_mzansifosho last night. We’ve come full circle since our earlier days as young content producers at Urban Brew Studios.

“What looked like exploitation at the time turned out to be our education and divine elevation! And now, look at God!” Known for being such an inspiration and extremely motivational, she continued to give young folk a free lesson, asking them to embrace life. “Embrace every opportunity, no matter how big or small. Dream out loud, put in the work and do not be afraid to start small. Having faith means taking the next step even when you cannot see the entire staircase. 👑✨👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾,“ she ended.