Melinda Ferguson confirms her new book on the tragic tale of AKA and Anele to hit shelves next week

Author Melinda Ferguson has confirmed that her book titled ‘When Love Kills: The tragic tale of AKA and Anele’ will hit shelves next week. News of the book was first leaked on social media on the third anniversary of Anele Tembe’s passing.

“I have never worked harder on a book. I have never been more freaked out by a story. I have never kept a secret like I have this one, but the news has just been leaked on social media ....” wrote Ferguson on Facebook. “So here it is from the fire horse's mouth. My new book will hit the shelves next week .... it's been a real journey to get this out. It nearly killed my own relationship. It's a story that broke my heart.”

Ferguson, responding to her Facebook followers shared that she spoke intensively to both sides of the families and received permission. Anele’s father Moses Tembe, gave his blessing and they are glad she will be remembered. She described the story on a “tragedy about two young and talented people who are no longer with us.”

Ferguson said the book will be in store next Wednesday and will retail for R320 and an online conversation is set to take place. Ferguson has written books like ‘The Kelly Khumalo Story’ and co-wrote ‘Oscar: An accident waiting to happen’ with Patricia Taylor. News of the book, received mixed reactions on Ferguson’s post with some asking if it’s not soon, to which Ferguson responded no and it’s been three long years.

The budding chef was in the company of her celebrity multi-award-winning rapper fiance Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes when she “fell” to her death. Tembe died from injuries sustained from a fall from the 10th floor of the Pepper Club Hotel in Cape Town in April 2021. AKA was murdered along with his friend chef and businessman Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane were gunned down in cold blood on Florida Road, on February 10, 2023.

According to NBA Publishers, the book tells their tragic story. “Within weeks of hip hop star, AKA getting engaged to 22 year-old Anele Tembe, she "fell" to her death from the 10th storey of the Pepper Club in April, 2021,” read the description of the book.