Michelle Botha shines a light on kids’ social-emotional issues using puppets

Seaoned actress and master puppet-maker Michelle Botha is excited about her forthcoming adventure TV series aimed at addressing social-emotional issues among children and adults using puppets. Through her non-profit organisation, Bizzy Hands Puppet Company, Botha is working on a series that will help young audiences develop social interaction skills.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I applied for funding to develop the TV series with this social-emotional learning theme for every episode,” Botha told Entertainment. “I developed the characters; the three little monsters (Mondo, Mong and Matty) who come from Montavia that come to earth to become better little monsters. Elaborating on the series, Botha shared: “We have the character Jo and three little monsters and all the characters are dealing with different social-emotional learning themes.

“We have Mr Mkhize, who is the antagonist and also the comedy relief and who also shows what a lack of social-emotional learning looks like in an adult when you don’t have those skills. He doesn’t fit in, he is ostracised. “He is sad and lonely and takes his anger out on Jo.” Jo with Mondo. Picture: Deon Coetzee In the show, the monster character will feel a certain emotion, not knowing how to cope with it, and Jo will guide them on how to manage it.

Story continues below Advertisement

“For example, if you do feel big feelings coming on like anger or sadness, Jo will teach them how to breathe and calm themselves down to think about it in a logical way instead of just reacting to it. Even adults can benefit from this as well.” Botha further explained that her plan is to complete the pilot episode of the show so she can begin the process of acquiring sponsorships for the series. “We want to eventually sell the whole concept with all the different legs overseas. Each episode will be about 12 minutes long.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We will also have free resources for parents, like colouring-in pages, and instruction videos to help adults address these issues with children. it’s a whole machine,” she added. Matty. Picture: Rina Coetzee Botha’s discovered her passion for puppets when she landed a script translator gig on the popular kid’s programme Takalani Sesame in 2011. She later became the voice behind several characters on the show including Kami and Moshe.

“The puppeteering intrigued me immensely because it’s acting with your hand, which is very challenging but so much fun and satisfying,” said Botha. “The reaction from the kids is amazing. Puppets are a wonderful tool to interact with kids. Kids engage with puppets because they don’t feel threatened or judged so you can get to issues much easier and quicker.” After the pandemic, Botha started working with schools to assist with developmental issues with toddlers, and social and behavioural problems with children.

“I started doing research and came across the concept of social-emotional learning. “In South Africa, it is a norm that if children can read, write and do math they are okay. This is far from the truth. We also live in a society where violence against women and children is high. This is partly due to the lack of social, and emotional learning. “So, if we can make a difference, even if it’s only in one child’s life to break this cycle of abuse, dropping out of school, and being unemployable because of lacking social, and emotional skills, we must do it.

“The big issue in South Africa is that very often we ‘moer’ first and then talk later. If we can treat these behaviours without being physically violent, maybe we will have less violence in our society as well. “And instead of labelling a child as naughty, look at the learned behaviour. That label of naughty can stick with that child into adulthood and can break down their self-esteem as well. Children want and need boundaries and guidance.” Ouma en Lleu. Picture: Supplied Botha will be presenting her first social-emotional show of 2023 at the end of January for all pre-primary learners.