Mixed reactions to Zandie Khumalo’s letter asking President Ramaphosa to prioritise Senzo murder trial

Not so long ago, singer and songwriter Zandie Khumalo was on the other end of the cause of a postponement during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. Now she has penned a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa pleading with him to assist in prioritising the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

Her letter comes after the appointment of Judge Mokgoatlheng to preside over the high-profile case after the suspension of Judge Tshifiwa Maumela by President Ramaphosa. The case has been going on for nine years and the numerous delays have caused public outcry and calls for justice for the soccer player.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by zandie Khumalo (@zandie_khumalo_gumede) In her letter Khumalo, explained to the president that she was not an “avid formal letter writer” but was just a musician as she brought forward her points and asked that he bear with her. “I would like for the sake of the families who haven’t found closure after so long to request that one court is earmarked specifically for this case, a specific law team is also appointed to deal with nothing else but his case and this case is in court from Monday to Friday up until it is concluded and a verdict has been given.”

In her letter, Khumalo notes how evident the county is interested in the case, which she saw during her media blackout application. Khumalo certainly stirred things up with her application, she even had veteran actor Sello Maake ka Ncube chiming in on the matter, with his plea for all the delays to come to an end. The R&B singer turned off the comments on her Instagram post with the letter, but that didn’t stop South Africans from sharing their views on Twitter.

@MrThizozo said: “Now i agree with her!! Kunini”. @thee_adv said: “Attention seeking syndrome. What does the president have anything to do with running of courts?” “She should have written to Mlambo JP or Ledwaba DJP, at worse, Zondo CJ. A judge has already been assigned. She must relax.”