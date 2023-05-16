Sello Maake kaNcube slams latest Senzo Meyiwa trial postponement: ‘I know the pain of losing a son’

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has been dragging on for many years and while there is a progress, the snail’s pace is not appreciated by many people. In the latest development, the trial had another postponement after a witness, who was inside the house when the soccer star was killed, brought an application to stop the media from showing visuals and audio of her testimony.

The witness, who cannot be named pending a ruling by the court, was due to take the stand in the North Gauteng High Court, Pretoria on Monday. Well-known South African actor, Sello Maake kaNcube took to his official Twitter account and expressed his views over the latest development, describing it as “heartbreaking”. Having, lost a son, the actor, sympathised with the family. The former “The Queen” actor’s first born son Mxolisi Maake kaNcube died in 2011 in car accident.

He tweeted: “What is happening with this #SenzoMeyiwa matter is so heartbreaking 💔 ❤️‍🩹 I know the pain of losing a son and the hurt is no child’s play!” While the witness has not been named, social media users have speculated that the unknown celebrity witness, could be one of Khumalo’s sisters (Zandie or Kelly) who were present on the night of Meyiwa’s murder at their mother’s Vosloorus home in October 2014. “These people are proving to be so heartless, why can’t this Zandi person testify on camera when she claims to be a celebrity? Some of us didn’t even know of her till the Senzo matter!”

“This is truly annoying what these people are doing to this family! The sooner she testifies the sooner she can go to her ‘quiet’ and so called private life! This is really the worst form of injustice!” What is happening with this #SenzoMeyiwa matter is so heartbreaking 💔 ❤️‍🩹 I know the pain of losing a son and the hurt is no child’s play! These people are proving to be so heartless, why can’t this Zandi person testify on camera when she claims to be a celebrity? Some of us… — Sello Maake kaNcube -Archie Moroka ☺️ (@sellomkn) May 15, 2023 The same day of the postponement, Zandie posted an image of herself on Instagram, showing her back as she faced the wall, while standing next to an unidentified woman dressed in designer boot heels. She simply captioned the post with a red heart, marking her location in Pretoria where the trial is taking place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by zandie Khumalo (@zandie_khumalo_gumede) The singer also posted another snap of herself at Sandton restaurant Zioux and, in her caption, seemingly joked about the uproar following the media black out application. “Ngoba senizame konke ngitheleleni u Poison ngife 😂😂😂😂😂 “Naze nakwata bo 🤣🤣🤣🤣lapho kusazoba worse yazi nizoshona nibancane ❤️ Take screenshots ke 😂😂” she wrote.