Mo and Phindi leaving Kaya 959 as station shakes up weekend and early morning weekday line-up

Gauteng radio station Kaya 959 has announced exciting new changes to its weekend and early morning weekday line-up. These changes mark a fresh new chapter for the station, as it continues to evolve and innovate to provide the best in radio entertainment for its dedicated listeners.

The refreshed line-up includes moving Kgomotso Meso from Early Breakfast on weekdays to take over an invigorated Weekend Breakfast show from 06h00 - 09h00. This gives Gauteng an opportunity to wake up to the inspiring sound of gospel and soul with MaBlerh every weekday morning from 05h00 – 06h00.

MaBlerh has been moved to weekday morning slot from 05h00 – 06h00. Picture: Supplied MaBlerh is no stranger to the Kaya 959 audience, having joined two years ago, hosting The Weekend Update on Saturdays from 21h00 to midnight. "We are thrilled to welcome our esteemed presenters into their new time slots,” shared Kaya 959 MD Colleen Louw.

The station bids farewell to Sammy T and Mo and Phindi, who have contributed immensely to Kaya 959. A replacement for the duo will be announced in due course. The refreshed line-up includes moving Kgomotso Meso from Early Breakfast on weekdays to take over an invigorated Weekend Breakfast show from 06h00 - 09h00. Picture: Supplied