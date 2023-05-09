MOE. overwhelmed with emotion after bagging Best New Age R&B Artist at Metros

While it’s easy to get dragged into highlighting everything that was wrong with this past weekend’s Metro FM Music Awards (Metros), it’s important to note that there were some beautiful, career-defining moments for many of the music industry’s most talented artists. One of those artists is newcomer MOE., who etched her name in the South African music awards history books by bagging the award for Best New Age R&B Artist for her single “Me Ever After”.

While she received her award in absentia due to performances, travel and preps for her exams at the Manhattan School of Music, New York, where she's studying for a Master's of Music, MOE. was able to witness the moment she won her first music award at Gypsy Rose Bistro in New York. The restaurant threw her a private viewing party to watch the Metros while serving a three-course meal and curated a special drink called "MOE" to mark the occasion. "I feel a lot of emotions right now," she said. "But most of all is gratitude. I released my first song as MOE. less than a year ago and we're already here. It makes me so excited for what's to come.

“I’m so grateful to God for giving me this moment. To Metro FM for gracing me with my first award. To my incredible fans who really showed out and voted for me – nationally and internationally. “To my family and friends who’ve given me so much support and love.” She also thanked her team (which includes music industry veteran JR Bogopa, who found her on TikTok a year ago) for putting this all together.