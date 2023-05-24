Mörda drops a spicy reaction to video of him crying during a performance

DJ and music producer Bongani Mohosana, aka Murdah Bongz/Mörda, has social media users’ tongues wagging after a recent video of himself in tears surfaced online. In the clip, Mörda is seen with tears streaming down his face as the song “Rainbow” by Black Motion, featuring Xoli M, played during his set.

“Rainbow” is one of the group’s biggest songs that they released. The video, of course, had social media users tweeting and commenting about Mörda being so emotional during the set, especially as that particular song played, with many concluding that the breakup was getting to him. As the video started circulating and gaining traction online, Mörda commented on The Hype Collector’s Instagram post, letting everyone know that the tears were of “joy and freedom”.