Mome Mahlangu chooses peace as estranged hubby Tol Ass Mo talks about being ‘traumatised by black women’

Mome Mahlangu was probably caught off guard when her comedian husband, Mongezi ‘Tol Ass Mo’ Mahlangu, appeared on DJ Fresh’s YouTube podcast ‘WAW What A Week.’ Besides announcing that the couple is heading for splitsville after 11 years of marriage, Mo made a shocking admission while chatting to Fresh.

“We’re separated and we’re in the process of filing for divorce. I mean, people grow. We grew apart. We went through so many different struggles in our relationship,” he said. But fans and his detractors were gobsmacked when Mo added, “I am f***** traumatised. Traumatised by black women.” The local personality was quick to say, “And Mome’s not part of my trauma.”

Mo’s revelations come after he was vindicated last year of sexual assault and rape after actress, Lerato Moloi, accused him of the crimes. After being acquitted of the charges, he released a lengthy statement: “I have maintained my innocence despite the false and malicious claims of an alleged rape made by Ms Lerato Moloi, which has caused immense damage to me, my family, my children, my professional reputation, and subsequent loss of livelihood, negatively affected my overall mental health and emotional wellbeing.” And through it all, Mahlangu stood by his side and supported her man.

Even as her estranged hubby unleashed his “traumas” with Fresh on the podcast, she quietly minded her own business and posted a picture of her meal on Instagram with the caption: “A re jeng …. Batho ba bueweng 😋retlare 💤 ha monate then Tuuu 🤫 … “Feed mind body and soul with wellness.” Loosely translated, it means: “Let’s eat… let the people talk. We’ll sleep so nicely and then silence.“

Her followers quickly caught onto her veiled swipe at Mo and many commended her for her calm and collected response. "I need to learn how to compose myself like Mrs Mome," commented an online user, while another said: "If minding your own business was a person."