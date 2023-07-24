Tol Ass Mo reveals he’s getting divorced: ‘I’m traumatised by black women’

Last time retired comedian Toll Ass Mo made an appearance on a major podcast, he left no prisoners as he sounded off on critics during his interview with MacG and Sol Phenduka. That interview back in December came after a court ruling vindicated him from the alleged rape of model and actress Lerato Moloi.

During the podcast, he came after several celebrities who had deemed him guilty before the fact. Ntsiki Mazwai was one the celebrities who he came for: “The vile sh** that comes out of her mouth.” He went on to list the other women who’d attacked him online before adding, “Most of these women are all women I’ve worked with. They know me, they know my integrity. They’ve been to my home.”

This time around, Mo sat with DJ Fresh on his YouTube podcast show ‘WAW What A Week’ and dropped a bombshell: Him and his wife Mome Mahlangu are in the process of a divorce after 11 years of marriage.

“Currently right now, Mome and I are separated,” he said. “We’re separated and we’re in the process of filing for divorce. I mean, people grow. We grew apart. We went through so many different struggles in our relationship.” “I was there for her as much as she was there for me. And the most important with this separation is the respect between the two of us.

“I’m not going to have a Somizi Mhlongo Special (with all that drama) and it’s a whole special on my divorce. You can’t celebrate such things. “It really hurts me so much because we’ve really reached a point where things aren’t working between the two of us.” He went on to add that he is the one that walked away from their relationship. “I am f***** traumatised. Traumatised by black women.