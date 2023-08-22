More details emerge in Lebo M and estranged wife Pretty Samuels’s messy divorce

Earlier this month, music composer Lebohang “Lebo M” Morake announced that he was getting yet another divorce from his wife of 18 months Pretty Samuels-Morake. Initially, Morake was tight-lipped about why he was getting another divorce but he ended up opening up, revealing that his estranged wife had his electronic signature and when he asked her to delete it, this led to an argument.

“This led to an altercation between the two parties, further fuelled by Samuels Morake’s reluctance to sign a sworn affidavit stating that she had destroyed the signature. “Due to pressure from Lebo M, Samuels-Morake relented and signed an affidavit stating that she had indeed destroyed the signature,” he said in a media statement release. While Morake has publicly maintained he is getting divorced, Samuels-Morake in response to a comment on her Instagram account about what happened to “Mrs M” which is a recurring theme on her captions, maintained she is still Mrs M.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pretty Samuels-Morake (@pretty_samuels) Morake in an interview with TshisaLive opened up about the whole divorce situation, confirming he had asked his assistant to pack Samuels-Morake’s belongings and revealed the assistant found traditional medicines.

“I didn't know about it. I just discovered this now. I've still got to process this. This thing freaked me out. It's shocking that all this time I am staying with a person who is using these things without my knowledge,” he told the publication. The music producer also confirmed that his estranged wife had returned his Mercedes-Benz after dropping it off at underground parking at Nicolway Bryanston. “I have a fiduciary duty as a citizen to inform the police this car was not in my presence. The tracker was taken out in February. When the car disappeared there was no tracker,” Morake added.