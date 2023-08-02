Lebo M to divorce his wife Pretty Samuels-Morake after a year of wedded bliss

‘The Lion King’ producer Lebo Morake, popularly known as Lebo M, through a statement issued to media has announced that he will be issuing his wife businesswoman Pretty Samuels-Morake with divorce summons. Morake’s statement was vague as to why he and Samuels-Morake are calling it quits after a year of marriage.

“I will not be drawn into salacious allegations and innuendos about my business and personal life. I will be going ahead with the divorce and have already instructed my attorneys,” said Lebo M. Samuels-Morake is the president of the Lebo M Foundation and the couple were reportedly introduced to each other through a mutual friend. While Lebo M’s career has earned him recognition across the world, so has his love life, which has seen him say ‘I do’ numerous times.

He was married to Viveca Gipson for five years. He divorced Gipson and married Nandi Ndlovu. They were married for 11 years. He then divorced Ndlovu and married Ngani-Casara. Their marriage lasted five years, from 2008 to 2013. In 2014, the Hollywood composer started dating former ‘Generations’ actress Zoe Mthiyane.