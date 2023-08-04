A look at the ‘breakdown’ of Lebo M and Pretty Samuels-Morake’s marriage

This week, ‘The Lion King’ producer Lebo Morake, popularly known as Lebo M, became the talk of the town following his announcement that he is divorcing his wife Pretty Samuels-Morake. The couple earlier this year celebrated a year of marriage and this is Lebo M’s fourth wife.

He has been married five times to Viveca Gibson, Nandi Ndlovu, twice to Angela Ngani-Casar, and engaged twice to actress Zoe Mthiyane and Malefu Ntsala. The Grammy-award winning producer has released three statements via his management addressing him issuing Samuels-Morake with divorce summons. In his last statement, Lebo M addressed speculation that the authenticity and veracity of the statements issued.

“We also confirm that Mr Morake instructed his public relations team to issue press statements on his behalf in relation to the intended divorce proceedings,” said his legal representative Brian Kulani Msimeki of BK Msimeki Attorneys. Msimeki also confirmed that their client has instructed them to institute divorce proceedings on his behalf, against Mrs Morake and that they are finalising his draft divorce summons. “This relates to the matter that led to the breakdown of their marriage, pertaining to an affidavit Lebo M requested from Samuels-Morake, stating that there are no policies she is aware of, and he is not, that would be effected upon his death, which she and others would be beneficiaries of.”

While Lebo M is standing by his word, his estranged wife, speaking to ZiMoja, seemed to be unaware that she is getting divorced, despite the statement saying that they are both consulting with their respective attorneys in order to resolve this matter. “I don't know anything about the separation, even now I am busy running errands with the kids,” she told the publication. In his statement explaining his reasons for issuing the divorce summons, Lebo M explained that Samuels-Morake had proxy to sign documents for him while he was away, and upon his return, he requested her to destroy and delete the signature from her PC, leading to an argument.