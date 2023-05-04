Moshe Ndiki finds love again and Mzansi is here for it

Media personality Moshe Ndiki has found love again after a public split from his musician husband Phelo Bala. Taking to his Instagram this week, the “Gomora” star announced his new relationship when he shared a cute loved-up picture with his new beau.

He simply captioned the post: “Something about when love locates you ♥️.” Industry colleagues and celebrity friends including Thando Thabethe, Omuhle Makaziwe Gela, Londie London, Tshepi Vundla and Simz Ngema shared heart-warming messages in celebration of Ndiki’s newly found romance. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moshe Ndiki (@moshendiki) Last year, in a previous interview with “Isolezwe”, Ndiki confirmed that he was no longer married to Bala.

He said despite his marriage with Bala not working out, he still believes in love and marriage. “As a person who was married before, I am still intending to marry again because I love marriage and I love love,” Ndiki said. “The problem is not in love or marriage, but it’s in people.”

Ndiki and Bala tied the knot in 2019 in a private ceremony. The couple only revealed their secret marriage on their first wedding anniversary. Fans were shocked to learn that the couple got married and kept it under wraps for over a year.

In June 2020, reports emerged that Bala was allegedly assaulted by Ndiki with a candle stand. The musician then obtained an interim court order against Ndiki. The alleged incident took place in May at the couple’s Northriding home in Johannesburg. Ndiki also filed a counter case alleging that the relationship had become abusive with Phelo assaulting him on several occasions.

Meanwhile, Ndiki recently announced that he is going to be a father in a heart-warming Instagram post. The star also confirmed that he is expecting twins via a surrogate. “Today we went on our final ‘can we tell people' scan and I couldn’t be happier, what a journey, what a dream come true,” wrote Ndiki.