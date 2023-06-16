Mzansi artists make their voices heard this Youth Day

South Africa is bursting with phenomenal talent among the youth. Young artists are always standing up for what they believe and expressing it through their art or music. Hip hop duo Blaq Diamond, which comprises rappers Ndumiso Siyabulela Mdlethse and Siphelele Mbongi Dunywa, recently showed this in their fight against their former record label, Ambitiouz Entertainment.

The award-winning artists succeed in their legal bid to stop the label in its attempt to remove and/or delete the duo’s YouTube account. In honour of Youth Day, we spoke to a few artists who shared their aspirations for change in the music industry. Aymos The rising vocalist is known for his infectious tunes such as “Fatela” and “Mama”. He is fast becoming a name worth knowing as his music tops charts and trends on social media and in real life.

Aymos. Picture: Instagram As you are a part of the youth, if you could change anything in South Africa when it comes to the entertainment industry, what three things would change and why? I would cut down all the sites that publish other people’s music without compensation. Increase the rates of earning from streaming and views, so that the producers can earn decent money and make a living.

Make it easier for up-and-coming artists to get proper distribution deals so that we can gain prominence in Africa. What is the achievement you’re most proud of and why? The biggest achievement is my brand still being alive and consistently giving out hits, because it’s not easy to maintain the same with a lot of new artists being introduced every day.

What would your advice be to youngsters who want to join the industry? I’ve advised them to first learn about the business of music and then affiliate themselves with musicians who are already doing it. It just makes it a lot easier when co-signed. The industry is tough. How do you stay grounded and focused?

I live within my limits, therefore there isn’t any pressure to prove another to nobody and that gives me enough time to focus on my craft. Talk to us about your new music and the creative process behind it. I’ve just dropped “Amandla”, my brand-new single which embraces all the people we have lost in our lives. The process has always been about the music that people can deeply relate to.

How do you use your music to inspire the youth? I use a lot of creativity in my visuals to draw their attention to the message of the song. Ndoni Phumzile Mseleku, widely known as Ndoni, is best known for being an “Idols SA” season 16 finalist and for the hit song “Phakeme”, which features Heavy K.

Ndoni. Picture: Supplied As you are a part of the youth, if you could change anything in South Africa when it comes to the entertainment industry, what three things would change and why? One thing I would change is the mindset of our people when it comes to unity. I feel like we need to be united in this industry because the industry is very stressful. Some people end up being depressed, but if we would be all united, everything would run smoothly. I would influence the government and Arts and Culture to support the artists more with funds and gigs because sometimes I feel like artists are a bit neglected in that aspect.

I would also take entertainment seriously to the point of creating more art schools and facilities for children to understand and learn more about the entertainment industry and also learn the business side of it so that a lot of artists won’t be exploited. What is the achievement you’re most proud of and why? The achievement I am most proud of is being on the Miss SA stage with those beautiful and outspoken ladies. It made me feel like I am moving in the right direction positively.

What would your advice be to youngsters who want to join the industry? I always stay true to myself and I always remind myself where I come from I don’t fake who I am and that keeps me going. It is not easy for an artist to break down when they are living their truth. Talk to us about your new music and what was the creative process behind it.

That’s a tough question because I often come across a nice composition when practising or I’ll get a melody in my head from a practice session and have to go back and find the composition and arrange it. (Put it together.) Or I’ll have a few lyrical phrases and add a composition. My favourite way to write a song is to put lyrics to a finished (or nearly finished) composition because that seems to be the most natural way, for me, at least. Or have a finished composition and let the lyrics pour out of me. That seems to be the most natural for me.

What I did with “Ngixolele” was I put lyrics to a finished composition that DJ Shinehead worked on and then kept on arranging the song to produce a good melody. How do you use your music to inspire the youth? I think firstly by understanding myself as a brand and being unique, loving myself as an artist the way I am. I have a lot of youth coming to me and thanking me for making them love themselves as they are. I think that is how I use my music to inspire them.

Annell Moya Originally from Cape Town but currently based in the US, Annell recently released her debut “Heartbreak Before Love”, which is the lead single to her upcoming EP, “Now Not Yet”. Annell Moya. Picture: Supplied As you are a part of the youth, if you could change anything in South Africa when it comes to the entertainment industry, what three things would change and why? Accessibility to arts and culture at school levels that encourage participation. The arts are a great way to teach communication, interpersonal skills, and balanced expressions, in addition to creativity, and it’s important to have easy access to them.

Having many more platforms to promote new performers/artists. There are so many rising stars that don’t have a big enough platform to show who they are and what they bring to the country. To start community arts and culture centres that support the youth in their own spaces and bring big arts companies to do workshops and be role models for young artists. What is the achievement you’re most proud of and why?

I’m proud of myself in many areas of my life, but one that stands out the most is graduating with my Bachelor of Fine Arts. It was a long and unexpected four years because of the pandemic. I visited home twice during those four years and spent two years alone in a dorm room in Los Angeles. But through it all, I gained the strength to continue pursuing my passion and finally write my music, which turned out to be my first single. What would your advice be to youngsters who want to join the industry?

If your intuition is leading you towards the love of music or theatre/acting, then give it your all. Just start singing, and when there's an opportunity to perform for family or friends, take it. Only then will you know in your gut that this is your passion. Others’ feedback will serve as reassurance instead of validation because this passion is more about giving than receiving. The industry is tough. How do you stay grounded and focused?

I rely on God to ground me through the lows and highs of the industry because it is through God that I know why I am in this industry. My family and my friends keep me focused because they know who I am and remind me when it gets rough! Having a great support system is the rock that pulls you through. Talk to us about your new music and what was the creative process behind it.

My new music is a reflection of my life and how much love I see in it all. I sing about the moments when it’s hard to see the beauty in life while simultaneously experiencing the joy and love in it. I’ve written these songs truthfully and vulnerably so that anyone can connect with them, even if they haven’t experienced what I have. Just knowing you’re not alone can be enough. I’m working with an incredible producer from Atlanta, Trent Hayes, and together we’re creating a song that will lift you every time you listen to it.

How do you use your music to inspire the youth? I want my music to show the youth that they’re not alone in their feelings and experiences and that there’s so much hope and love surrounding them. Whatever they do in their lives, I hope they are inspired to find the courage and strength to do it wholeheartedly, without doubts!

Nontokozo Mkhize Nontokozo Hlengwa, stage name Nontokozo Mkhize, is an Afrosoul singer and a songwriter. She has plenty of experience behind her, having worked with artists such Benjamin Dube, Mondli Ngcobo, Naima Kay, Dumi Mkokstad and Sjava. She recently release her first single with groundbreaking artist Nomfundo Moh. Nontokozo Mkhize. Picture: Supplied As you are a part of the youth, if you could change anything in South Africa when it comes to the entertainment industry, what three things would change and why?

For people like backing vocalists, dancers, and band members, I’d formalise various methods and things that are done in some projects. The agreements for payments should be made in writing rather than verbally, as our industry can occasionally be too casual and cause things to not be done correctly. Even in this field, I’d make sure that education comes first! We must prioritise those who attended college and possess the necessary qualifications for our sector, and we must offer those with more than simply natural skills a chance.

I believe that encouraging more artists to attend school would be a good lesson for young people who hope to work in the arts industry in the future. It would show them that education is a lifelong process and that there is always more to learn in order to excel. What is the achievement you’re most proud of and why? My biggest achievement is finally releasing my craft, not a feature in someone else’s song or a lead as part of a choir but my work as a solo artist.

I’ve been a backing vocalist and a member of various choirs but it makes me so proud that finally I’ve started my journey as Nontokozo Mkhize. What would your advice be to youngsters who want to join the industry? Education will always make you different! Whether you were studying something that has to do with this industry or not, but by going to school there are things that you’ll learn that will be helpful in how you manage your life.

The industry is tough. How do you stay grounded and focused? I think one of the greatest things I have in my life is Christ, that is foundation for me and it guides me in everything that I do. Talk to us about your new music and what was the creative process behind it.

“Lu Strong” is a love song that talks about love winning against everything. The concept of the song came with my manager, Eddy, and we then wrote verses based on our personal experiences and what we see in other people’s love lives. How do you use your music to inspire the youth? Through my music, I wanna bring them hope and just be able to hug souls. I don’t know if there’s something like that, but that is how I could describe what I wanna do. I want to transport love, hope and goodness of God through my music

Nicholas Arumugam Hailing from Durban, Arumugam began singing at church from an early age and calls music his first love. He recently dropped a new song, “Falling”, and the visuals and is working hard on creating a name for himself. Nicholas Arumugam. Picture: Supplied As you are a part of the youth, if you could change anything in South Africa when it comes to the entertainment industry, what three things would change and why? Radio stations to play more music by South African artists – we have some talented artist and the world needs to hear them. We can start by playing their music here at home.

Equal opportunities for all – it shouldn’t matter what race, gender or religion you are. Let’s stand together as South Africans. One nation. Not enough music labels in South Africa – backing the talent of young artists and musicians. By assisting and supporting from music labels, young artists can soar higher. What is the achievement you’re most proud of and why?

Listening to my music being played on the radio for the first time would be my greatest achievement that I’m most proud of, having worked hard in studio and the reward of having thousands of people listening is something magical. What would your advice be to youngsters who want to join the industry? Don’t doubt it and don’t let anyone tell you who you’re meant to be. Follow your heart and never give up – even when it gets hard, keeping going. Remember, nothing is too difficult for the brave – be brave and step out.

The industry is tough. How do you stay grounded and focused? Yes, the industry is tough no doubt about that, you do get lost and sometimes you feel alone and frustrated, but my faith has stayed strong, which helped me say focused and grounded. Talk to us about your new music and what was the creative process behind it?

“Falling” has been on my playlist for some time now, I kept going back to it. Maybe because it so relatable to me. This is the song I chose to cover because the mood of the song is so different to any other song out there. It has meaning to it. Loved recording the song with Andrew Sutton, who’s a great singer and producer at his home studio. Getting into your feelings when it is sad. Singing like no one is in the room, just you. Singing what you feel in the moment brings the emotion. This is my creative process.

How do you use your music to inspire the youth? “Music expresses that which cannot be put into words and that which cannot remain silent.” This quote by Victor Hugo sums it up. I hope my music will inspire youth to use the voices through music and speak through music about the concerns we face as South African youth which they cannot silence. Tabia Being a former back-up vocalist for Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse and many others has seen her launch her solo career and working with music producers Kabza and Black Coffee.

Tabia. Picture: Supplied As you are a part of the youth, if you could change anything in South Africa when it comes to the entertainment industry, what three things would change and why? 1: Underperforming economy. 2: Inequality. 3: Limited distribution… Being better citizens of our own country will make a huge difference. What is the achievement you’re most proud of and why?

Releasing my first project, “The Journey”, and being nominated for it for the SAMA25… That’s the proudest moment I’ll forever cherish. What would your advice be to youngsters who want to join the industry? The music industry may seem like a bewildering world when you start, but it’s a very tough journey… So I’d say have a teachable spirit at all times ’cause we all need guidance, and never be afraid to ask.

The industry is tough. How do you stay grounded and focused? I’m privileged to be surrounded by people who allow me to fall into the background when I need to and who are always concerned about my mental wellness. That alone put me at ease at all times. Talk to us about your new music and what was the creative process behind it.

“Untold Stories”, the concept behind this project is as intriguing as it has been written and produced as a single flow of constant dynamics, with tracks merely being chapters in a pulsating and flowing electronic genre. This project means a lot to me as I’m also blessed to work with people that I've always wanted to work with. I can safely safe I’m bringing a highly inventive piece of brilliance where I redefine my sound whilst also reconfirming my status as one of the most creative and versatile artists in the industry How do you use your music to inspire the youth?