Mzansi rallies around Keri Miller after she broke her silence about being bullied at ECR

Messages of support are streaming in for former “East Coast Radio” breakfast show co-host Keri Miller. On Wednesday, Miller released a statement in which she spoke out about her “sudden termination” from the KZN radio show after seven years of employment.

She later took to social media to make a live video about her experience and reflected on the statement she released, adding more context. In the statement, titled “ Setting the Record Straight”, Miller broke her silence “after the management at East Coast Radio (ECR) took the decision to take her off air with immediate effect after inviting her to a ‘feedback’ meeting held on 28 February”. Miller joined the popular regional station’s breakfast show when she relocated back to KZN in 2016. This followed a successful career at two award-winning Cape Town stations, KFM and Heart FM, respectively.

Miller hosted the breakfast show alongside Darren Maule and Sky Tshabalala. She claims that the “boys club” team she was on was far from perfect and it was a challenging relationship between her and Maule from the get-go. In the statement, Miller said: “Just like any relationship, we had to work hard at it – or at least I did. After multiple altercations on and off air, we (Darren and I) were provided with ‘couples counselling’ by ECR (and at their expense) over the last few years as I was struggling with his blatant verbal attacks on me which I felt were personal and went too far.

“I trusted the process by being honest about my experience and I believed we were seeing a trained mental health professional who would be impartial and objective. “However, I later learnt (after my termination) that the individual that was ‘counselling’ us was not a trained psychologist but an experienced HR Executive. “Now I cannot trust and do not know whether she was acting in my best interests when reporting back to management or whether she was professionally equipped to deal with the dynamic between Maule and me.

“The fact that this ‘counselling’ had failed was mentioned as a reason to justify the termination of my contract.” In a 35-minute Instagram Live video, an emotional Miller told her followers that she was “fired” from the radio station and was told that she could not disclose why she was terminated as ordered by the station management on the day she was let go. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keri Miller (@kerimillersa) Her video drew support from fellow radio industry mates and followers who encouraged her decision to speak out.

zbzoebrown wrote: “Stepping away is never easy. Closing a beautiful chapter is hard. But sometimes it’s necessary for your own growth. You’ve got this – greater things are heading you way ❤️” sivngesi wrote: “You are everything! Their loss” morneesbenwrote: “Bigger and better things on the horizon for you, Keri. Thank you for being brave and telling your truth. ❤️”

meeks_smith wrote: “I know this live wasn’t a ‘Roast Darren’ video, but his ego seriously needs to sit down. The most egotistical, ‘my opinion matters more than yours’ kinda guy. “It’s actually quite sad that this man is the reason for your parting from ECR. Keri, please just know, this is the best thing for you. It may not feel like it right now, but you’ve been incredible and YOU DESERVE BETTER ❤️ “As for Sky… It's been clear that you've developed a bond and real friendship over the years, we know he loves you🙌 And do not ever apologize for feeling too much or even think that you’re being extra. Speak your truth!🗣️ Much love 💕.”

shereen_van_wyk_wrote: “Your so strong for hanging in there for so long. You didn’t even have to make a video as to why you left. I already knew. Darren was so over powering you, interrupting you. “Where is his respect for woman. I mean that was on radio. What does that say. So disturbing actually. And for ECR making such a bad decision where does that leave them. Being bullied is a serious problem. Let me just say ECR is not the same. “The show actually irritates me. Those boys are over doing it and trying to hard. It sucks the show. Sorry but you can't be replaced becaue you did it so well. All the best for your future and I pray the direction and decisions you make are in your favor.

“You have got this. Go heal from all the horrible words that have Been told to you. You deserve better. You know that ❤️❤️.” sugafunk wrote: “Love you so much❤️.” kincade_the_brand wrote: “So proud of you Keri Miller – standing up to a chauvinistic narcissist for so long took courage and perseverance – your future is rosy. ECR need to analyse their decision – they have lost huge support from so many people. Love you!”

East Coast Breakfast’s Sky Tshabalala, Darren Maule and Keri Miller at the start of Toy Story Corporate Day. Picture: Abhi Indrarajan. In another post, Miller said: “I have kept ‘radio silence’ since I was fired from East Coast Radio, partly because I was in utter disbelief that I was terminated and partly because, it’s my silence they wanted more than anything. “I also held on because I really thought, until yesterday, that perhaps they (ECR) would still do ‘the right thing’. “Those of you who invested in us as a show, listened to us, responded to us, loved us: you have been A PART OF US since the beginning, and I realise how you have been completely left out at the end. For this, I really am sorry.

“I am proud to call myself a strong woman and I’m even prouder that my silence couldn’t be bought. “As I gather my thoughts and put pen to paper (or more correctly, finger to keyboard), I just want to know what questions you want answered, so I can make sure I don’t leave anything out?! “I will release a written statement soon but I would also like to go live on Instagram so you can get an unedited, authentic me, the me you were used to every morning. You’ll be hearing from me soon. I love you PS: since leaving the show I have made a point to watch as many sunrises as I can.