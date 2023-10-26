Nadia Jaftha admits online bullies get to her - but she’s learning ‘not to be a pushover’

Local content queen Nadia Jaftha is always serving us lewks and funny hot takes with her bae Xavier Haupt. But the type of content that amassed her thousands of social media followers was that of the hilarious banter between herself and her mom Nawal.

Judging from their videos, there’s never a dull moment in the Jaftha house. And now the mom and daughter duo have appeared on Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp’s ‘Parent and Baby Brunch’ podcast to spill the tea on what their relationship is really like.

It was refreshing for a change to listen to both Nadia and Nawal speaking with brutal honesty. When asked if Nadia was a planned pregnancy, Nawal said, "Look, I wasn't ready at the time. But I already knew I was going to get pregnant. it wasn't not planned."

Nawal also revealed at the time that she was busy going through a separation from Nadia’s dad. But their bond has been stronger than ever with Nawal calling Nadia her best friend. “I think the biggest lesson my mom has ever taught me is don’t be a push over. I’m still learning that. I’m very soft by nature. I’m very sensitive,” said Nadia in response Afrika-Bredenkamp’s question on what Nawal has taught her.

“I’m not all the way there yet, to be honest with you. But I’m getting there,” she added. When it comes to experiencing negativity online, Nadia said, “If it’s ever a situation where I feel like my dignity’s being compromised, then I have to stand back and really question what I’m getting myself into. “If I can’t look myself in the mirror or can’t sleep at night, then it’s probably not for me. I like to move with intention because I don’t like any kind of guilt sitting on me."