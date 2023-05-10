Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLEntertainmentWhats OnCelebrityTVMoviesMusicBooksRoyals
Independent Online | Entertainment
Search IOL
IOLEntertainmentWhats OnCelebrityTVMoviesMusicBooksRoyals
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Nota pens bizarre post in honour of estranged wife Berita on their wedding ‘anniversary’

Nota Baloyi. Picture: Instagram

Nota Baloyi. Picture: Instagram

Published 3h ago

Share

Controversial rapper and businessman Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi is at it again, this time, celebrating what what would have been the second anniversary of his wedding to singer Berita.

It’s no secret that Nota and his estranged wife Berita spilt in a very messy public break-up in January last year.

In a string of posts, Berita said she left their marital home on January 13 last year and they were no longer married.

The Afro-soul singer also shared, on many occasions, why their relationship spoiled and mentioned that there was no room for reconciliation.

Despite being separated for well over a year, Nota is not giving up hope that they will once again reunite.

More on this

At the stroke of midnight, he tweeted: “On this day in 2021, at Home Affairs on Plein Street, in-front of God & my parents I took a vow to have & to hold, to love & to cherish my WIFE, in SICKNESS & in health, for richer or for POORER, until death us do part … I didn’t take those words lightly & I’m a man of my word.❤️”

His tweet has left Twitter users once again worried about his mental state.

“This is really scary. I’m a man of my word is giving if I can’t have you no one can vibes,” wrote @zinzimsiza16.

@Hittie_Guyu wrote: “Move on chief, you’ve cried for this relationship longer than it lasted. Khalela six months.”

@sindiswamsiza said: “Just let go this isn’t healthy for both of y’all.”

Other tweeps championed him in trying to save his marriage.

@Claytonhendo1 wrote: “You can still save your marriage.”

@khomottso said: “Replying to My G I feel you and I understand you very well I just wish you could get solution or a way to solve the issue between you and your wife my bro I wish you the best don’t give up stay strong!”

Related Topics:

South African CelebsArtistsMarriageRappers

Share

Recent stories by:

Alyssia Birjalal
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe