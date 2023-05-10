Nota pens bizarre post in honour of estranged wife Berita on their wedding ‘anniversary’

Controversial rapper and businessman Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi is at it again, this time, celebrating what what would have been the second anniversary of his wedding to singer Berita. It’s no secret that Nota and his estranged wife Berita spilt in a very messy public break-up in January last year.

In a string of posts, Berita said she left their marital home on January 13 last year and they were no longer married. The Afro-soul singer also shared, on many occasions, why their relationship spoiled and mentioned that there was no room for reconciliation. Despite being separated for well over a year, Nota is not giving up hope that they will once again reunite.

At the stroke of midnight, he tweeted: “On this day in 2021, at Home Affairs on Plein Street, in-front of God & my parents I took a vow to have & to hold, to love & to cherish my WIFE, in SICKNESS & in health, for richer or for POORER, until death us do part … I didn’t take those words lightly & I’m a man of my word.❤️” On this day in 2021, at Home Affairs on Plein Street, in-front of God & my parents I took a vow to have & to hold, to love & to cherish my WIFE, in SICKNESS & in health, for richer or for POORER, until death us do part… I didn’t take those words lightly & I’m a man of my word.❤️ pic.twitter.com/fqtGM5EVpJ — GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) May 9, 2023 His tweet has left Twitter users once again worried about his mental state. “This is really scary. I’m a man of my word is giving if I can’t have you no one can vibes,” wrote @zinzimsiza16.

This is really scary. I’m a man of my word is giving, if I can’t have you no one can vibes. — NaMsiza (@zinzimsiza16) May 10, 2023 @Hittie_Guyu wrote: “Move on chief, you’ve cried for this relationship longer than it lasted. Khalela six months.” Move on chief, you’ve cried for this relationship longer than it lasted. Khalela six months — Smitty Bacall (@Hittie_Guyu) May 10, 2023 @sindiswamsiza said: “Just let go this isn’t healthy for both of y’all.” Other tweeps championed him in trying to save his marriage.