Nota Baloyi banned from Twitter after latest foul-mouthed attack

Many on Twitter are celebrating a belated Christmas present from Santa after social media troll Nota Baloyi was suspended from the platform. The incident that’s believed to be behind his suspension started on the afternoon of December 27 when Baloyi launched a vile attack on a woman who’d told him to focus on fixing his marriage.

He fired back: “So what does my marriage have to do with your health?” “Did we make you fat? You need to look deep within at why you don't want your beauty to be seen? You're self-sabotaging because something inside doesn't want to accept your true beauty now you hide it by giving up on your body!” “You're obese,” he added in a separate Tweet under two of her pictures on the app.

“Diabetes is terrible. Take a long walk in the sun every day until you look like you want to make it to 85 at least. Not like this. Stop lying to yourself. Unhealthy can never be pretty. Death is ugly!” Nota is a pitbull. 💔💔☹️ pic.twitter.com/vhONErMOss — Lisakhanya . 🌈❤️ (@Olona15182087) December 27, 2022 This attack came after Baloyi once again caused an uproar on Twitter on Christmas Day when he criticised his estranged wife Berita for not showing up at his Christmas lunch. “Left a space for her at lunch with the family yesterday … Usisi is too pathetic to swallow her pride & come home to her family because the streets want her to be a victim.”

Tweeps came to Berita’s defence and accused him of harassing her for clout. “Berita truly needs to be protected at this point,” one user responded. “Some legal action has to be taken. I can’t imagine what her mental state is at this point. I truly pray she is safe and supported at this point. Her family needs to step up and help her.”

