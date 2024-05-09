Outpouring of prayer for Ukhozi FM's Zanele Mbokazi after revealing lung cancer diagnosis

Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule was live on Wednesday on Ukhozi FM and gave an update on his wife Zanele Mbokazi’s health. The radio presenter fell ill on April 21 and could not finish her show after experiencing trouble with her voice. Mbokazi hosts the station's popular gospel show, ‘Eshilo’, every Sunday from 9am to 12pm.

Bishop Nkambule told Ukhozi FM Vuka Afrika Breakfast Show listeners that his wife was diagnosed with lung cancer, putting speculation around her health to rest. “Doctors did several tests and took her to theatre for surgery to check what went wrong and they found she has lung cancer,” he said. Listeners have been responding to the Crown Gospel founder’s post, declaring that cancer will positively bow, with messages of prayer, expressing hope that she will overcome the cancer.

Nkambule admitted that he and his family were in shock after hearing the news and asked for privacy and prayers during this time. “We are looking to God during this time, we thank everyone for their prayers and support. “May we please continue to pray. This is the information we will share. Please give the family privacy to deal with this situation. We are still shocked.”