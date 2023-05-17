Pearl Thusi dedicates her 35th birthday to her late mom: ‘I’m toasting up to my mom’

Actress Pearl Thusi left her fans and followers in tears after penning an emotional tribute to her late mother. The “Queen Sono” star celebrated her 35th birthday on Sunday, which was also Mother’s Day.

The double celebration left Thusi in her feels as she remembered the lady who birthed her as well as being a mother herself. Along with a photo-dump of her with her daughters, Thando and Okuhlekonke she posted: “You know I often have to also face my birthday being on Mother’s Day… My moms not in the physical anymore. I make a serious thing about celebrating my birthday lately because it would make her sad to think that I didn’t anymore… ” She said that her mom loved making her birthday special and it broke her heart when she couldn’t.

“So I’m toasting up to my mom for as long as I make it count that she did the damn thing with me. I know I’m doing a lot right now because giving up would mean she died for nothing. And we can’t have that type of sacrifice going unappreciated.” She added a special birthday wish to herself, before promising her mother a list of things. “Happy birthday to me. Coz I’m living for you.

“And I’m sorry that the day I was born is the same day I have to face that there’ll never be another day where I can show you the love I still have for you. No matter how hard I could pray. “So I’ll love my two girls for you. Support every woman I can for you. Love myself as hard as I can for you. Even when it means hurting myself. Because every woman I can save Means I did my best to save you. When I didn’t have the chance to. Because you never made it look like you needed saving. “And if I don’t need to prove to you How I feel about every year since losing you. Prove to myself that I miss you. That I knew and loved you. That I was worth every sacrifice you made. Why am I so silently harsh to myself.

“Why do I create impossible standards for myself. Why am I so hard on myself? And why do I hide it so well? Oh shit. That’s exactly what you did to yourself. Love, Pearl.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) The emotional Instagram post left fans with teary eyes.