Pearl Thusi reflects on her and Boity’s growth: ‘From catching taxis to catching flights’

Media personalities Pearl Thusi and Boity Thulo have come a long way in their careers in the Mzansi entertainment space. At the recent SA Style Awards, Thulo even joked that, 13 years in the business, she is a grandma in entertainment industry years.

Both women have cemented their spots among the top entertainers of the country and have worked hard for their respective accomplishments. Thulo and Thusi recently shared pictures of themselves cuddled up in first class on an Emirates flight. Both entertainers are always jetting off to some international destination. Thulo was in Los Angeles recently for the Grammy Awards.

In her post, Thusi reflected on how far she and Thulo have come – from catching taxis at Joburg’s busy taxi ranks to catching international flights. “We used to catch taxis in the ranks of Joburg. Now we A terminal, OR TAMBO! God switched it up, so we rank in first class o! The catch the next one in Dubai o! But if you hit naija gotta grab Doha o!” “We were throwing gang signs. Trying to get to town bro! Now we gram peace signs, and the Dom on tap hoe!” wrote Thusi in her caption.

