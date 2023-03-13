Pearl Thusi thanks Costa Titch for being ‘a real one’

Media personality Pearl Thusi shared details of her unfinished business with Costa Titch. In an emotional tribute to the late Nelspruit-born rapper, Thusi thanked Costa for being “a real one”.

The multi-award winning artist, whose real name was Constantinos Tsobanoglou, died on Saturday after collapsing on stage during a performance at music festival “Ultra SA”, which was held at the Expo Centre in Nasrec, Johannesburg. He fell twice on stage before being ushered off to receive medical attention. Thusi wrote: “Costa, bro????? It’s wild when you’re making plans with someone, getting to know them … and then this happens. This is so confusing - you’ve been championing me through one of the wildest decisions I’ve made.

“I’m not sure how I’ll do this without you?? I told everyone “I’ll be fine! Costa said he’s gonna hold my hand through the roll out!” Damn… I took too long… f*ck. “Always kind, funny, encouraging, supportive and a true creative. “I hope however I roll that plan out now … I make you proud and you guide me. Because you promised Habibi.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) The post continues: “I should have gotten you those AirTags myself. 🥺 “We were still meant to meet and chop it up about Kiernan and how you’re /we’re coping. Busy schedules got in the way. I assumed I had tomorrow, next week, next month… we’ll keep that green light on. “Love to the TITCH GANG, his close friends & his family. Costa was a real one. Thank you for sharing him with us.”

Thusi highlighted that Titch died as he lived, in his music. “This is so difficult to process because you’d given everything and yet you still had so much to give. Rest in Power bro. “Wild that you lived and transcended to the sound of your own music - as I try and find something good to hold on to at this time- that seems to come up. You loved what you did till the very end. We’re proud of you, your work and your heart. Nkalakatha, big flexa, 💚💚💚”

Fans of Thusi pointed out that she had changed her display picture often lately, pointing to the number deaths the industry has experienced in a short span. @lizzie_sakala_03 wrote: “Its sad on yo dp keeps changing in a bad way 💔😭and guys lets pray for the SA music industry.” @lisabella_bwalya_mwenya wrote: “I’m so sad that, your dp keeps changing and in very bad way😭”

@suave_bruv wrote: “Can we get to a place where Pearl doesn't have to change her DP every so often? 💔🕊️ 'Cause that place is not Southy.” @don_taylor113 wrote: “Let's normalize telling people how much we love them and showing people appreciation as much as we can cos now it's a sniff on the hand anytime the wind can blow it away... May all niggas in the graves their souls rest in peace ✌🏿☮️✌🏿 and power.” @patiencesku wrote:“ We are living in last days tommorrow is not promise its time to receive Jesus Christ and leave for him😢’