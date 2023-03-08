Pearl Thusi to Swanky Jerry: ‘You held me up, held my hand and carried me through’

Actress Pearl Thusi took to Instagram to thank Nigerian stylist Swanky Jerry for helping her get through one of the most difficult photo shoots of her life. At the time, the “Quantico” star was in Nigeria shooting for the Soundcity MVP Awards and hosting it the next day when she found out that her close friend, rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, had been shot dead in Durban on February 10.

Half way through the shoot, she broke down, but Swanky Jerry helped her get through the difficult situation. She said: “You held me up, held my hand and carried me through the shoot and the show the following day.” In a post that was accompanied by a photo dump, Thusi wrote: “Being your friend and working with you is always something that never ceases to amaze me. You’ll do everything it takes to get the shot, get the content and make sure your clients feel like superstars.

“It was halfway through this shoot that I found out Kiernan had passed away. You held me up, held my hand and carried me through the shoot and the show the following day.” She added that when she looks at videos and pictures of that event, she cannot believe that despite the chaos she was going through, beauty was still created. “... I see so much happening in me and I can’t believe that in this silence there was so much chaos yet we created all this beauty. I love you my babe. 🤍 @swankyjerry.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) Accepting the love, the “Young, Famous & African” reality star wrote back: “Pearl you are one special and powerful human …. Seeing you break down in the middle of this broke me … it was heartbreaking and I can’t express how devastated I was. “But one person have to carry the other … I am happy I was there for you like you are always there for me … I love you endlessly… and I’m glad you held the show down and still one of the best international host ever ( host with the most …..indeed glam and clothes can hide stuff. Adding that no one would believe the “level of hurt” Thusi fought off just to deliver on the job at hand.

"#BOSS … I wish you Gods continuous blessings… may the universe be good to you … your heart is priceless and your soul is unique… #REAL REAL ONE … I’m speechless…. Now let’s rise above it all to the next level … 2023 💪🏾.“ Picture: Screenshot/Instagram Fans gushed over the strong bond the two celebs shared. cathy_kamba commented: “I need me a friend like that..🔥.”