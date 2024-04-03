Penny Ntuli effect sees Jozi FM’s Facebook page explode to over 200,000 followers

Radio personality Penny Ntuli started her new journey with Jozi FM on Tuesday after leaving Gagasi FM under a cloud, but she has now helped propel her new employer to over 200,000 followers on Facebook within days. Ntuli joined the Soweto-based community radio station as the host of the Mid Morning Chat Show between 9am to 12 pm.

Ntuli has over a million followers on Facebook and their support is visible, after all, they did get her former employer to notice her social media videos to get her on the radio. They have now continued to showcase their support by increasing the number of followers on Jozi FM. “You moved Jozi FM from 45K to 193K Followers. 148K followers in 1 day,” wrote Ntuli on Facebook.

The I am Jozi FM Facebook page has since rocketed to over 211,000 followers and with many engaging on posts about Penny Ntuli. Fans, as they showed support for Ntuli, poked at Gagasi FM for the R2,800 salary they offered her and for losing out on the talented personality, as they flooded the Durban radio station posts comments with Penny and Jozi FM. Her announcement post itself has over 4,500 shares and 36,000 comments with many of those comments being her followers who have declared support for Jozi FM, becoming new fans of the station.

During her first programme broadcast, on social media platform X, Penny Ntuli was the trending topic in South Africa. Jozi FM CEO, Dr Mpho Mhlongo formally welcomed the former Gagasi FM presenter on-air. From the moment she told her followers on Facebook and Instagram that she woke up to start a new journey they all began to support the rising radio voice.