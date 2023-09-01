Priddy Ugly shares heartbreaking story of how his cousin was stabbed to death

Priddy Ugly doesn’t often share much on his private life but on Thursday the ‘Rap Relay'’rapper felt compelled to speak out on the recent stabbing of his cousin. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Priddy said that his cousin was stabbed to death after refusing to give a homeless man a pull of his cigarette.

What’s more, his cousin was on his way to the police station to open a case on a separate incident when he was killed. “2 weeks ago, my cousin was stabbed to death by some pharas for refusing to skyf them a loose draw while walking to the police station 5mins away from his home to open a case of assault for an incident that had happened earlier that day,” he shared. “South Ah, is a wild place. Be safe.”

2 weeks ago, my cousin was stabbed to death by some pharas for refusing to skyf them a loose draw while walking to the police station 5mins away from his home to open a case of assault for an incident that had happened earlier that day. South Ah, is a wild place. Be safe. — SUN from the SOIL (@ItsPriddyUgly) August 31, 2023 Fans and industry peers shared their condolences in the comments section. Producer Yolophonik commented, “That’s just terrible. Sorry for your loss, man🙏🏽🕊️.” Another user added, “Condolences Mano love and light to the familia ,you know we got you this side strength to you in this time.”

Others, like @theemagnumopus, took the opportunity to express how they were looking forward to new music from him. “Strength to you and yours. You know the coming album gonna be heavy with the story telling side , Priddy is thee only future we have for SA Hip Hop.” Over the past few weeks, Priddy Ugly has been actively promoting his untitled upcoming single. Prior to sharing news of his cousin’s death, he posted a snippet of the song on his X profile.