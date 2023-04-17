Siya Kolisi and Duma Ndlovu among list of recipients for National Orders Awards

Multi-award-winning filmmaking doyen Duma Ndlovu and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will be bestowed with National Orders Awards by President Cyril Ramaphosa later this month. The Presidency announced that Kolisi would be bestowed the “Order of Ikhamanga” in gold for his inspirational leadership and contribution to rugby, while Ndlovu will receive the silver for his sterling work in the television and film industry in South Africa.

Known as the highest awards in the country, it recognises persons who have contributed to the advancement of democracy in the country. On Twitter Ndlovu posted a picture message of his nomination. pic.twitter.com/Bg2D40nUNG — Duma Ndlovu (@duma_ndlovu) April 16, 2023 The “Muvhango” director said: “I am grateful for this honour. It is a great honour for me. This nomination has filled me with pride, and I would like to thank the presidency and the people of South Africa for honouring my talent.

“It is an incredible moment for me. I am almost incapable of finding the right words to convey my appreciation to you.” Ndlovu’s follower, @TeeBang05 wrote: “Congratulations, Gatsheni. It really is great to know and work alongside you.” Congratulations, Gatsheni. It really is great to know and work alongside you. — Thabang (@TeeBang05) April 16, 2023 @Sinethemba_S commented: “Congratulations Bab'Gatyeni!!!”