Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth take their relationship to next level with date night

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has made himself at home since joining the Cell C Sharks in Durban. Known for his wacky sense of humour, Kolisi often documents his family’s comedic moments, often to the detriment of his wife Rachel.

Many know of his close relationship with bestie Cheslin Kolbe. But since making the move to Toulon, France, the two don’t get to see each other as much as they would like to. It appears that Kolisi has managed to fill the void with a new bromance, thanks to fellow Sharks player Eben Etzebeth. Their blossoming relationship is a sight to behold and the cutest part is that both men often share those adorable moments on and off the field on their social media channels.

And judging from Kolisi’s latest post, they took things to the next level by having a date night. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siyakolisi)

It didn’t take fans long to congratulate the couple on their “alone time” with some joking about their new moniker, “Siya+eben=siben.” One follower also asked: “Who brought flowers for the other?” and a grateful dad thanked the guys for taking a photo with their son, saying, “Cannot thank you both enough for taking the time have a picture with my boys and then also do a ‘good luck’ video for their teammate.“ Whether Kolisi has room in his heart for one more is something we’re betting on. He’s proven time and time again he has a big heart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eben Etzebeth (@ebenetzebeth4) The Sharks are in Wales and due to play Welsh rugby team Scarlets on Saturday.