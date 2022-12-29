SK Khoza pens heartfelt post to bae for being his ride or die throughout 2022 drama

Local actor Sthembiso “SK” Khoza has an interesting year filled with moments where he found himself trending on social media on more than one occasion. From going viral for his bad behaviour ‒ from abuse allegations to x-rated videos ‒ he got tongues wagging.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The Black Door” actor recently took to his Instagram account to pen a heartfelt note to his bae, who has been by his side throughout all the times where he found himself on the wrong side of the news. He wrote: “Where or how to even begin to describe, explain or break down what happened, since whatever happens to me affects people in my family. Family that doesn’t respond to noise. “We silently turn to our higher power and our ancestors for help, guidance and answers.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sthembiso Sk Khoza (@skcoza) He continued: “It’s not easy to become a person who understands that one has to grasp 'listen to understand rather than listening to respond'. But to summarise it, we all know and I'm content with knowing I will never be perfect. “I am aware most people don’t care enough to know everything about certain things, but it’s easy to comment and judge, have perceptions about how I am, based on what’s said on social media platforms. “Abantu don’t know that I am blessed to have so many important individuals who are in my corner at all times no matter what is happening.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The actor added pictures of himself and his bae, tagged as @choicekate, and specifically devoted a paragraph in his post. “One day people will hear the whole insane story. You have also endured so much suffering, heartache and scrutinising just for being a part of my life. “Yet somehow you are still around and there for me even when you are thousands of miles away. Uyimbhokodo Muntu wesMame, izandla emoyeni.”

Story continues below Advertisement