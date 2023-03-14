Slik Talk slams Musa Khawula after ‘mean and pathetic’ comment on Kairo Forbes

It’s been a few days since controversial YouTube and social media troll Musa Khawula posted a video in which he shared commentary on AKA’s album “Mass Country” going gold. During the video, Khawula made distasteful remarks about the late rapper’s death and referred to his daughter, Kairo Forbes, as “that f****** child”.

Slik Talk, of all people, wasn’t too impressed by the comments: “So I just saw this video of Musa Khawula calling Kairo, AKA’s only child, ‘this f****** child’. “I think he was doing a video about ‘Mass Country’ or something and he said, ‘This f****** child’.” “I’m gonna be honest with you, I think that was a pathetic attempt of trying to go viral. That’s what I think, that’s my opinion. And here’s my thing, Musa Khawula, you can do better than that.”

While Slik Talk, who himself is no stranger to controversy, acknowledged that the nature of their work (online trolling) puts them in a position where they sometimes need to do or say shocking things in order to outdo what they’ve done previously, he felt like this was a step too far. “No, you don’t have to do that. If you build a solid foundation with your following, you don’t have to go harder and have to prove yourself. “And let me tell you something about YouTube, YouTube is not your mother’s house and the best way to get your channel removed is to play with the kids.”

He went on to add that he liked Khawula’s presence in the media space because he disrupted the current status quo. “I want them to watch Musa Khawula, to watch me and to watch MacG. I need them to keep watching us balling out.” “We’re doing numbers that they can only dream of yet they have the big jobs. They’re getting fired from the radio every day, they get removed from the TV shows every day and they’re watching us balling out with our own fan bases and our own families.” He went on to note that while he wanted people like Khawula to thrive, at the end of the day, he felt like there was a difference between being “honest, edgy, cut-throat and just being stupid”.

Many Tweeps have been equally appalled by Khawula’s comments. “I saw a video of Musa Khawula calling Kairo a f****** child,” tweeted @juststar_. “How on earth a grown ass man having a problem with a child who does not even know him. 😭” I saw a video of Musa Khawula calling Kairo a fucking child. How on earth a grow ass man having a problem with child who does not even him. 😭 — S T A R (@JustStar_) March 13, 2023 “Musa khawula calling Kairo a ‘f***** Child’ is just mean and pathetic,” added @jabu_macdonald.