Slikour and Melissa Wilkinson acknowledge marital challenges, as they ask for privacy to work through them

Entrepreneur and musician Siya Metane, popularly known as Slikour, and his wife Melissa Wilkinson, have released a joint statement responding to allegations of abuse and infidelity. The couple’s five year-long union was thrown into the spotlight after Sunday World reported that the hip-hop juggernaut had been dumped by his wife.

A source told the publication that the former member of the hip-hop hybrid, Skwatta Kamp, was allegedly financially and psychologically abusive towards her. “Melissa tried to fight for her marriage and to convince him to include her in decision-making, but he ignored her and continued to make unilateral decisions,” a source told the publication. In their joint statement, the couple acknowledged the allegations being made regarding the status of their marriage.

"We have been married for over five years, and as with every marriage, we have our own trials and tribulations to face and overcome. While we acknowledge these challenges, we also would like the opportunity to work through them privately," read the statement. "As parents, we are both very committed to building a happy and healthy home not only for ourselves but most importantly for our children. We request that our marriage and family be treated with respect and sensitivity, allowing us our right to privacy." In 2022, the couple celebrated five years of wedded bliss and have two children together, and while they have kept their relationship private, Slikour is known to shower her with love on their special days.